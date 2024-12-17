Jerusalem [Israel], December 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel rolled out its first domestically made operational quantum computer, laying the groundwork for further technological advancements.

"This power will have a dramatic impact on science and the global hi-tech industry. Israel, as a world innovation leader, must remain on the cutting edge of these developments. The unveiling of Israel's first quantum computer is an important milestone," said Eli Bin, Chief Executive Officer of the Israel Innovation Authority, which worked in collaboration with the Israel Aerospace Industries, Hebrew University, and Yissum, the university's technology transfer company.

Also Read | US: 2 Men Die From Rare Fungal Infection After Using Bat Poop As Cannabis Fertiliser in New York.

Quantum computing is a cutting-edge field of technology that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to perform computations. Unlike the traditional computers, which process information in binary bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers use "quantum bits," also known as "qubits" which can exist in multiple states simultaneously, allowing quantum computers to process a vast number of possibilities at once.

Quantum computers are particularly powerful for tasks like cryptography, optimization, material science, and simulations of complex systems, but they are still in the experimental stage. Quantum computing also promises to revolutionize computing speed and capacity.

Also Read | Igor Kirillov 'Assassinated': Head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Force Killed by Explosive Device Planted Close to Residential Apartment in Moscow (Watch Videos).

"Quantum technologies are set to fundamentally elevate human capabilities across a wide range of fields," said Boaz Levy, CEO of Israeli Aerospace Industries. The IAI has made substantial investments in quantum technology, including the establishment of Quantum QHIPU's laboratory, which focuses on designing, simulating, integrating, and adapting practical applications for the superconducting quantum computer. These efforts involve collaborations with global companies and research institutes.

Israel first announced plans to build its own quantum computer in 2022 to establish quantum independence. The United States and China are regarded as the leading countries in quantum technology, but other countries, including Canada, Germany, Japan and India are also making advances.(ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)