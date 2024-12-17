New York, December 17: Bat poop, also known as guano, has become a popular organic fertiliser for cannabis cultivation due to its rich nitrogen and phosphorus content. However, in a recent and tragic case, two men in New York died after contracting histoplasmosis, a rare fungal lung infection caused by the Histoplasma capsulatum fungus found in bat droppings. The men had used bat guano as fertiliser for their cannabis plants, leading to severe respiratory issues. According to a report published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, despite medical treatment, both succumbed to the infection.

According to a Live Science report, the first man, aged 59, had purchased bat guano online, while the second man, 64, sourced guano from his attic after discovering a heavy bat infestation. Both men, who lived in Rochester, New York, began to experience severe symptoms such as fever, chronic cough, significant weight loss, and blood poisoning shortly after handling the guano. The spores of Histoplasma capsulatum are released into the air when bat droppings are disturbed, and inhaling them can lead to the development of histoplasmosis. US: Man Dies From Rare Form of Rabies After Coming in Contact With Bat in Minnesota.

Despite receiving antifungal treatment, both men’s conditions deteriorated, and they eventually succumbed to respiratory failure. The case reported in Open Forum Infectious Diseases stresses that histoplasmosis is most commonly found in the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys, although it has been reported across the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 to 2 out of 100,000 people in the US are affected by histoplasmosis each year, with individuals who have pre-existing lung conditions, such as emphysema, at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms. California: Teacher Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Bat in Classroom at School in Dos Palos.

The two men had histories of tobacco use and other respiratory issues, which likely worsened their infections. The CDC advises against activities that may expose individuals to bat droppings, such as cleaning infested attics or exploring caves. In response to these incidents, experts recommend that commercial fertilisers containing bat guano be tested for harmful fungi or come with clear safety guidelines to protect consumers from potential exposure.

