Tel Aviv [Israel], November 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military struck a terror cell in Lebanon that fired anti-tank missiles towards Israeli territory, the Israel Defence Forces announced.

The military said the terrorists fired towards the area of Misgav Am in northern Israel and at army posts in the areas of Metula and Kibbutz Yiftah.

No injuries were reported.

In response, IDF soldiers are striking with artillery fire towards the sources of the launches. (ANI/TPS)

