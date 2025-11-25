Tel Aviv [Israel], November 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is promoting a national database for electric charging stations to increase competition between charging station operators - the database will be operated in real time, will be accessible to the public, will reduce "range anxiety", and will support the acceleration of the transition to electric vehicles in Israel.

"This step will increase competition and transparency, reduce prices and encourage the public to switch to electric transportation," said the Ministry.

The move is intended to remove a key barrier to expanding the use of electric vehicles: the gap in information available to drivers, which creates concern about the unavailability of charging stations ("range anxiety"). A survey conducted by the Central Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure revealed that the public sees great importance in improving the quality and accessibility of information on charging stations.

A comparative study conducted by the Ministry found that in many countries around the world, there is government regulation that requires full and systematic reporting of charging station data to the public - a move that has proven itself to be a significant tool in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. (ANI/TPS)

