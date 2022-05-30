Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel on Monday warned Israelis not to travel to Turkey, citing Iranian threats of revenge for the assassination of a senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) officer last week.

Israel's National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau said in an update that Teheran might be looking to attack Israeli tourists in Turkey, making it "a country that currently has a high level of risk for Israelis."

The warning stems from "a tangible threat to Israelis in Turkey," the bureau said, adding that there is also "a higher threat level" in additional countries bordering Iran.

"There is increasing concern in the security establishment regarding Iranian efforts to attack Israeli targets around the world," the statement read.

Iran has accused Israel of the killing of Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, an IRGC colonel, and vowed to avenge his death. Khodaei was shot and killed last Sunday by two motorcyclists in Tehran. (ANI/Xinhua)

