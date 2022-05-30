Kuala Lumpur, May 30: Malaysia's Health Ministry on Monday ordered the recall of a batch of US-made peanut butter over fears of salmonella contamination.

The Ministry's Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said it has ordered the product's local importer to recall the affected batch, which was flagged by US authorities, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will also be monitoring entry points into the country for the affected batch of products.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products have been asked to avoid consuming them.

The batch was also distributed to other countries including Canada, Thailand, Honduras, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Singapore.

Salmonella is a pathogenic bacterium that can cause foodborne illnesses including fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

