Tel Aviv [Israel], June 13 (ANI/TPS): IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Efi Defferin announced that Israeli forces continue to strike targets in Iran, having "significantly damaged" the Natanz nuclear site.

He warned of a prolonged operation, stating, "Iran has intentions and capabilities" and is preparing to respond.

Defferin urged the public to remain calm, noting that while defences are active, they are not hermetic. "We have no choice but to act against this threat," he said. (ANI/TPS)

