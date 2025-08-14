Tel Aviv [Israel], August 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed the UN's decision to add Hamas to its "blacklist" of groups committing sexual crimes in armed conflicts, calling it an overdue recognition of atrocities committed since October 7.

"Hamas terrorists have committed - and continue to commit - some of the most horrific sexual crimes known to humanity: rape, gang rape, genital mutilation, sexual abuse in captivity. Now, the UN officially recognises this fact," the ministry said.

The ministry said the inclusion came after "hard work" by Israeli diplomats, noting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had initially opposed the move last year. "Today, the UN is expected to send all members of the General Assembly the Secretary-General's report... and the report includes the terrorist organisation Hamas for the first time."

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Hamas's listing follows earlier findings by UN Special Envoy on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten in early 2024. "The inclusion of Hamas in the blacklist constitutes an international seal of guilt for a grave offense under international law, on the same level as war crimes and crimes against humanity," it said.

"These sexual crimes have not stopped, and we know that Hamas terrorists are sexually abusing hostages. Therefore, we continue to demand... the immediate release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas," the ministry added. It also vowed to counter "false slander" and "blood libels" alleging Israeli culpability.

The statement came after Guterres announced Tuesday that Hamas would join the blacklist of countries and groups credibly suspected of systematic sexual violence in armed conflict. He also warned that Israel itself was "on notice" for possible inclusion next year.

In a letter to Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon, Guterres cited "significant concern" over documented patterns of abuse and said Israel's refusal to grant inspectors access had hindered verification.

Freed hostages have told stories of sexual assault, including captors touching their private parts, threatening them with rape and forced marriage, and asking detailed questions about their menstrual cycle.

Survivors of the October 7 attack have recounted sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists at murder scenes, including gang rape, public humiliation, forced nudity, genital abuse, and direct shooting of intimate body parts.

Terrorists caught by Israeli forces have admitted to interrogators that they raped and abused Israeli women and men.

Legal scholars in July presented the first comprehensive legal framework for prosecuting Hamas terrorists for the systematic use of sexual violence as a weapon of war during the October 7 attack.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

