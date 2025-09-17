Tel Aviv [Israel] September 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's military said its air force struck some 50 targets in Gaza overnight, most in Gaza City, bringing the total to 140 targets in the past day. The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes hit tunnels, buildings used by terror groups, cells of operatives, and other infrastructure, but provided few additional details about its intensified push in Gaza's largest urban area, launched yesterday.

"The forces are eliminating terrorists and destroying military structures that were used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

Gaza City is Hamas' last stronghold.

On Monday, the military targeted a weapons production workshop linked to Hamas in Gaza City. "At the time of the attack, terrorists from the production headquarters were operating in the compound, engaged in manufacturing charges intended to harm IDF forces in the area," the spokesperson said. Secondary explosions were observed, indicating the presence of weapons in the compound. Over the past two days, the Air Force and Artillery Corps have struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City to support ground forces maneuvering in the area.

As the offensive progresses, some 400,000 Palestinians have evacuated Gaza City, according to the IDF. Before the current operations, the city's population was estimated at around 1 million. The military ordered residents to move immediately to a designated humanitarian zone in southern Gaza. In recent days, tens of thousands have evacuated daily, the IDF said, noting that its figures are generally higher than United Nations estimates.

The army announced a second evacuation route to ease congestion, opening the Salah al-Din highway, Gaza's main north-south artery, from noon until noon on Friday. The route was previously used for evacuations during earlier offensives.

The IDF has also accused Hamas of spreading disinformation to hinder the evacuation.

"We have repeatedly called on Gaza residents to move to the humanitarian zone in Mawasi for their safety. We call on citizens not to be swayed by rumors and disinformation," the IDF said. The military claims Hamas is using civilians as human shields and described the group as being "in a hysterical state and using lies as a weapon."

As the ground operation continues, the army said its forces are deepening maneuvers in Gaza City, focusing on eliminating terrorist operatives and dismantling military infrastructure. The IDF emphasized that the offensive is aimed at weakening Hamas while urging civilians to comply with evacuation orders to ensure their safety.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. (ANI/TPS)

