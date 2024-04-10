Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 (ANI/TPS): Israeli aircraft struck dozens of terror targets in Gaza, including military sites, launchers, tunnel shafts, and infrastructure, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday.

Israeli ground forces also continued operations in central Gaza, killing several terrorists in close-quarters combat. The Hamas squad posed a threat to the soldiers.

Also on Tuesday, a rocket fired by Hamas towards Kibbutz Kfar Aza was intercepted by air defenses. In response, a fighter jet struck a Hamas compound and launch site in the Jabalya area where the rocket was fired from.

A fighter jet also struck a Hamas launch site in the area of Shejaya from which rockets were fired at troops.

Israel has withdrawn most of its ground forces from the Gaza Strip.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

