Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI/TPS): Mahmoud Salameh, an Israeli citizen who had been imprisoned in Jordan for about three months, was returned to Israel this afternoon (Wednesday) and handed over to the coordinator of the Israel's Missing and Kidnapped Persons, Soldiers and Citizens Service.

After contacts that took place in recent months with the assistance of the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israel Police, he was transferred from Jordan to Israel at a Jordan River crossing.

Also Read | US Government Shutdown Will Allow Illegal Immigrants To Enter the United States? ICE Dismisses Rumours As False, Says 'No Change to Laws or Border Enforcement'.

Salameh will undergo medical examinations, be questioned and meet his family.

The circumstances of his imprisonment in Jordan are under investigation by security forces.

Also Read | PoJK Unrest: Pakistani Rangers Open Fire on Protesters in Muzaffarabad, Several Casualties Reported.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the Missing and Kidnapped Persons, Soldiers and Citizens Coordinator, Brigadier General (res.) Gal Hirsch and all those who assisted in his return. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)