Tel Aviv [Israel], February 19 (ANI/TPS): On Sunday, Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment at the IDF's Southern Command HQ, during which he said Gazans are looking to

The commanders briefed the Minister on operational developments in the Gaza strip, with an emphasis on operations conducted in the area of Nasser Hospital. The Minister was also presented with operational plans for the fight against Hamas battalions in central Gaza and the Rafah area.

"The deepening of military activities in Khan Yunis continues to bear fruit," he told them. "Two-hundred terrorists have surrendered at Nasser hospital, dozens [of terrorists] have surrendered at Amal hospital - this shows that they [Hamas] have lost their fighting spirit. Terrorists armed with RPGs, weapons and guns, [faced the IDF] and did not fight back. They [Hamas terrorists] understood that their options were to surrender or die."

"Hamas has no confidence in its commanders - this is very, very apparent," added Gallant. "In addition, the Hamas-Gaza branch is unresponsive - there is nobody to talk to on the ground, and the external leadership [abroad] is looking for leadership [in Gaza]. This means that there is a 'bid' for who will manage Gaza - there is no party in control."

"The Khan Yunis brigade has been defeated and no longer functions as a military entity. Hamas is left with forces in the central area of Gaza, and the Rafah brigade. The only thing required for their total collapse as a military system, is the IDF's decision. There is no one here to come to their aid - no Iranians and no international assistance." (ANI/TPS)

