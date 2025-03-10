Tel Aviv [Israel], March 10 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met in Jerusalem with Xavier Bettel, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Luxembourg.

The two met privately and then held an expanded bilateral meeting.

Their meeting focused on discussions about developments in the region and around the world.

Minister Sa'ar reviewed the situation in the region and referred to the weekend's events in Syria, saying:

"We are determined to prevent what we saw this weekend in Syria from happening on our border, we are determined to prevent a repeat of October 7th in all sectors. We will not allow a jihadist threat to emerge on our border with Syria. There are also thousands of Hamas and Islamic Jihad activists in Syria, and they want to set our border on fire and create another front against Israel. Europe must speak out clearly about the mass murder of Alawite and Christian civilians in Syria." (ANI/TPS)

