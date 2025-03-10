California [US], March 10 (ANI): A significant outage hit X, a social media platform owned by Elon Musk, with thousands of users worldwide reporting issues, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages.

The outage peaked at 3 pm with 2,612 users reporting issues, followed by another spike between 6 pm and 7:30 pm, affecting 1,312 users. As of the latest update, the platform remains unstable.

Also Read | X Global Outage: Elon Musk’s Microblogging Platform Faces Series of Outages, More Than 40,000 Users Say No Access to X App and Website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Users took to Downdetector to express their frustration, with one user suggesting that Musk should "fire himself" due to his handling of the platform. Another user from India reported that the platform was not working in the country.

Also Read | North Sea Tanker-Ship Collision: 32 Casualties Brought Ashore After Oil Tanker MV Stena Collides With Cargo Ship MV Solong, Triggering Fire; Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video).

One individual wrote on the Downdetector site, "Musk need to fire himself. Terrible on running "X"

One Indian citizen also commented and wrote, "Not working in India right now." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)