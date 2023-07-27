Tel Aviv [Israel], July 27 (ANI/TPS): The IDF’s elite naval commando unit Shayetet 13 completed Thursday its “Juniper Spartan” joint exercise with the US military. The forces trained together to maintain security in the maritime theater.

The IDF said the purpose of the exercise was to deepen the cooperation and professional dialogue between Israel’s naval forces and the forces of the American Fifth Fleet.

“Collaborations with foreign armies around the world, and with the US Army in particular, contribute to mutual learning and strengthening professional ties, and also improve the level of competence of both parties,” said the IDF in a statement.

The exercise was held as part of the IDF’s training plan for 2023, and is “further evidence of the deep and operational cooperation between the IDF and the United States Army.” (ANI/TPS)

