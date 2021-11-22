Tel Aviv [Israel], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the country's goal is to vaccinate 50 percent of children aged 5-11 by the end of December.

The remark was made in a meeting between Bennett and general managers of the country's four health maintenance organizations, a spokesperson for Bennett said in a statement.

The managers informed Bennett of the preparation for vaccination rollout for the children.

The move came after the Israeli health ministry decided to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children earlier this month. (ANI/Xinhua)

