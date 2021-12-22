Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

"Tonight I met US National Security Advisor @JakeJSullivan after he landed in Israel," Herzog wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Bill Gates on Omicron Surge: World Could Be Entering Worst Part of Pandemic.

"I expressed my deep appreciation for President Joe Biden's close friendship with Israel and thanked his administration for maintaining and reinforcing our nations' strong and meaningful ties," he said.

Herzog expressed concern about Iran's nuclear program.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Strikes Off Alaska Coast.

"I expressed my concern with Iran's progress toward nuclear weapons parallel to the negotiations in Vienna, and I underscored the need to stop Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, at all cost," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)