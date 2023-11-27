Tel Aviv [Israel], November 27 (ANI/TPS): Pvt Ori Megidish, who was freed by Israeli forces during a raid in the Gaza Strip after being kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, has issued her first public message since being rescued.

"Hi, I'm Ori Megidish. I returned home nearly a month ago, and first of all I'm happy to see the moving videos of hostages who are returning to their families. I hope and wish that all the families still waiting for captives reunite with them and experience moments like I did," she said in a video posted to social media.

"I hope everyone comes back, and they will come back, God willing. I'm okay, and I'm at home with my family, enjoying and I'm happy I got my life back," added Megidish.

Megidish was among some 240 people taken back to Gaza during Hamas's assault on October 7, which killed at least 1,200 people and wounded over 5,000.

She had been serving in the IDF's Nahal Oz Base near the Gaza border as a spotter after enlisting six months ago.

After the news broke of her return, celebrations broke out in her hometown of Kiryat Gat in southern Israel. (ANI/TPS)

