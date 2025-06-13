Dubai, Jun 13 (AP) An Israeli airstrike killed Gen Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, Iranian state television reported Friday.

Bagheri is a former top commander within Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

The state TV report offered no further details.

Multiple military officials and scientists have been killed in the Israeli attack Friday on sites across Iran. (AP)

