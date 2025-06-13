Mumbai, June 13: One of the two black boxes was discovered following the horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed the lives of over 260 people. On June 12, minutes after taking off, the Ahmedabad to London flight crashed. Experts are now examining the black box to determine the true cause of the incident. Let's know what this black box is and how it can reveal the crash details.

If the device is undamaged, retrieving the data from a black box typically takes two to four weeks. However, the procedure takes longer if it has been burned or broken because parts must be cleaned and repaired first. Although a basic report is required by international regulations to be shared within 30 days, comprehensive investigations frequently take one to two years. Reading the data is quick, but comprehending it takes time, according to experts. US teams will assist Indian officials in the Ahmedabad crash, but the investigation may take longer because this is the first Boeing 787 crash in India. Air India Flight AI171 Crash: ‘It Appears There Are No Survivors in Plane Crash,’ Says Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik; All 242 on Board Feared Dead.

What Is a Black Box?

Every aeroplane has a unique device called a "black box" that records the pilots' voices and flight data. Despite being referred to as a "black" box, it is actually a bright orange colour that makes it easy to locate following a collision. A plane has two black boxes: one records sounds and conversations from the cockpit, while the other stores information like height, speed, and engine details. Air India Plane Crash: Live CCTV Video Captures Chilling Moment Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Goes Down Seconds After Take-Off From Airport.

How Black Box Reveals Crash Details

Experts examine the black box after a crash to determine what went wrong. It typically takes two to four weeks to receive the data if the box is not severely damaged. However, it may take longer if it is burned or broken. A thorough investigation may take up to 1-2 years, but the basic report must be shared within 30 days. Experts use the data to examine the plane's flight characteristics, the pilots' conversations, and potential causes of the crash. Indian and American teams are collaborating to explore the black box and uncover the truth in the Ahmedabad crash.

