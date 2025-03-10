Tel Aviv [Israel], March 10 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met Met in Jerusalem with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon.

Sa'ar said that in their meeting he emphasized that Iran is smuggling money to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon to restore its power.

"Lebanon has an opportunity to break free from Iranian occupation," he declared. (ANI/TPS)

