Tel Aviv [Israel], March 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz is returning to Israel from New York with a delegation of families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza that attended a meeting of the UN Security Council on the findings of the report on the serious sexual crimes committed by Hamas terrorists on innocent people during the October 7 massacre.

Katz said that the delegation applied "great pressure" on UN officials.

Freed hostage Aviva Segal whose husband Keith is still in held by Hama, Eli Elbag the father of Liri, and dozens of other family members of the hostages, Latz said, told the UN Security Council "close your eyes and imagine what you would feel if these were your children."

"We will continue to work together with our friend in the Security Council to declare Hamas a terrorist organization, and to return the abductees," pledged Katz. "We will continue the diplomatic pressure, which together with the military pressure, will help the release of the abductees."(ANI/TPS)

