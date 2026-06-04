World News | Israel's Largest Marine Defence Project Completed

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 4 (ANI/TPS): The largest marine defence project in Israel, for the construction of 12 breakwaters on the coastal cliff strip in central Netanya, has come to an end.

190 million Shekels ($66 million) were invested in the project - led by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and managed by the Government Company for the Protection of Mediterranean Coastal Cliffs.

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Approximately 3.5 km of expanded cliff beach will soon be opened to the public.

Beyond the engineering aspect, this is a project of broad public significance: it protects the lives of residents and vital infrastructure located on the cliff edge and which could have collapsed or been destroyed suddenly, while at the same time it returns beaches to the public that were previously unusable or inaccessible.

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Upon completion of the work, the beaches will be reopened - not only as a recreational space but as an example of how long-term planning succeeds in combining the preservation of infrastructure and the accessibility of a valuable natural resource to the general public. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)