Vienna [Austria], January 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today held a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. He also met Bulgarian President Rumen Georgiev Radev in Vienna and discussed bolstering cooperation between the two nations in Make in India, near-shoring and building resilient supply chains.

Jaishankar tweeted, "A good meeting in Vienna with President Rumen Georgiev Radev of Bulgaria. Discussed strengthening of our cooperation in the context of Make in India, near-shoring and building resilient supply chains."

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: 22 Injured in Celebratory Gunfire on New Year's Eve Karachi.

In another tweet, Jaishankar stated, "Glad to meet Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer before the New Year concert. Also pleased to meet President Radev of Bulgaria on the occasion."

During his visit to Vienna, S Jaishankar also held a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. He tweeted, "Delighted to see my good friend Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna. My first diplomatic engagement in 2023. Thank him for inviting us to join the traditional New Year's concert in Vienna."

Also Read | India, Pakistan Exchange List of Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

The Ministry of External Affairs in the press release noted, "This will be the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2023."

During his visit to Austria, EAM Jaishankar will hold a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi. He is also scheduled to discuss regional and global issues with the Foreign Ministers of Czech, Slovak, and Austria in the Slavkov format. He will also interact with the Indian community living in Austria.

"In Austria, EAM will also meet the Foreign Ministers of the Czech Republic, H.E. Mr. Jan Lipavsky; Slovak Republic, H.E. Rastislav Kacer, along with Austrian Federal Minister Schallenberg in the Slavkov format. Discussions are expected to focus on regional and global issues," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

Prior to his visit to Austria, EAM Jaishankar had travelled to Cyprus. S Jaishankar met the former Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides during his three-day trip to the country. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Good to catch up with an old friend, former Foreign Minister @Christodulides."

Jaishankar addressed a business event where he said that India is getting increasingly prominent in the global economy, as he underlined the reforms undertaken by the Modi government that contributed to the country becoming one of the strong destinations for inward foreign direct investment.

"Where India is concerned, it is a fairly objective statement today to make that we are getting increasingly prominent in the global economy. Out trade policies and reforms which were undertaken during this period and the inherent economic strength, all in a sense channelled by a clear economic vision of the Modi government has contributed to us becoming one of the strong destinations for inward foreign direct investment," Jaishankar said.

On Thursday, Jaishankar met his Cyprus counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence and Military Cooperation, in Nicosia. This agreement was signed during Jaishankar's first visit to the country. The two sides also inked the Letter of Intent on the Migration and Mobility Partnership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)