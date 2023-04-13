Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], April 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday made a short transit visit to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ehiopia, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen.

Jaishankar took to Twitter to post about the "good meeting" and welcomed Hassen's perspective on developments in the region.

Also Read | King Charles Coronation III: Prince Harry To Attend His Father’s Crowning Ceremony Without Meghan Markle and Kids, Confirms Buckingham Palace.

During the meeting, the two leaders shared views on "strong multilateral cooperation" between India and Ethiopia, including in the African Union and the United Nations.

The external affairs minister tweeted, "Welcomed his perspective on developments in the region. Also shared views on our strong multilateral cooperation, including in the AU and United Nations."

Also Read | Strongest Cyclone in Western Australia in a Decade: Tropical Cyclone Ilsa, Category 4 Cyclone Approaches, Gets Authorities To Issue Yellow Alert.

Jaishankar, who concluded his visit to Uganda, is now travelling to Mozambique.

Jaishankar will visit Mozambique from April 13-15 and according to the Ministry of External Affairs this will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Mozambique

In Mozambique, the EAM will meet with the country's top leadership and co-chair the fifth Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

Jaishankar is expected to meet several other ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Mozambique.

EAM Jaishankar recently concluded his Uganda visit. In a podcast of his recently concluded Uganda visit, Jaishankar said that India and Uganda have very converging perspectives which are based on the solidarity of the south-south cooperation between the two nations.

Jaishankar said that out of many conversations during his visit to Uganda, future cooperation between India-Africa, and especially India-Uganda was an important subject.

Terming the African nation of Uganda "noteworthy", the External Affairs Minister in his podcast said that he has seen new intensity in interactions between New Delhi and Kampala and that even as India look towards the development side, it has a clear purpose with regard to expanding its economic interactions with the African country.

"When I came here to Kampala two days ago, I had the privilege of meeting President Museveni almost immediately. I had interaction with the minister of foreign affairs, and defence, the minister of trade, the minister of water resources and many of their colleagues," Jaishankar said in the podcast that was posted on the external affairs ministry's Twitter handle.

Marking a milestone in Indian-Uganda bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar inaugurated the first foreign campus of India's National Forensic Sciences University in Jinja, Uganda on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)