Bali [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): On the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting here, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and appreciated the arrangements done for the summit.

"Pleasure to meet again FM Retno Marsudi of Indonesia. Appreciated the excellent arrangements for the G20 FMM in Bali. India supports the Indonesian Presidency and will do utmost to ensure its success. @Menlu_RI," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | As Boris Johnson Continues as Caretaker PM of UK, Many Call Him ‘Zombie Prime Minister’; Here’s What it Means.

Notably, this year, the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting is being organised by Indonesia.

The G20 countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Also Read | Boris Johnson Resigns: Cheerleader Set India-UK Partnership on Comprehensive Course.

Moreover, the Indian External Affairs Minister also met UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall.

"Delighted to meet FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE. Took great satisfaction at the transformation of our ties. Recent meeting of our leaders has given guidance for higher growth. Appreciated his insights on contemporary regional and international issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

Furthermore, Jaishankar upon his bilateral talks with the Senegalese Foreign Minister wrote, "A productive meeting with FM @AissataOfficiel of Senegal. Appreciate her sentiments on Vaccine Maitri and our development projects. Agreed to take forward cooperation in agriculture, health, fertiliser production, railways, power transmission and solar energy."

During the meeting which is set to take place from July 7 to 8, the participating foreign ministers will hold talks on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security, read a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jaishankar is slated to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states and invited countries during the visit.

The External Affairs Minister's participation in the G20 FMM will strengthen India's engagement with G20 member states. As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 Presidency, India's role in the upcoming FMM discussions assumes even greater importance, the official statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)