Kigali [Rwanda], June 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) met with the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth in Rwanda and discussed the thriving relations between the two countries.

Notably, Jaishankar is on a visit to Kigali, Rwanda to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from June 22-25.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Lashes Out at US, EU Sanctions Against Russia for 3rd Day.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Always good to meet PM Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius. Provided an occasion to monitor the steady growth of our relationship."

Earlier, Jaishankar in April called on the Mauritius PM, who was on an eight-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties, in New Delhi.

Also Read | US Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion Rights, Overturns 50-Year-Old Ruling That Legalised It Nationwide.

PM had offered prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The Mauritius PM had also held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of the Mauritius Prime Minister and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister after the inauguration of the Global Ayush Summit and discussed the ongoing development partnership and cooperation in defence.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that PM Modi and the Mauritius Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the Metro Express Project and the proposal for an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius.

Earlier in January, PM Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had jointly inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually. They also launched the Civil Service College and 8 MW Solar PV Farm project in Mauritius that is being undertaken under India's development support. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)