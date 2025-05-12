Tokyo [Japan], May 12 (ANI/WAM): Japan's household spending in fiscal 2024 dropped a real 0.1 percent from a year earlier, falling for the second consecutive year, as consumers reduced food expenditure amid rising prices, government data showed recently.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 304,178 yen ($2,100) per month in the fiscal year ended March, according to the data, a key indicator of private consumption that accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product.

Also Read | Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor: Opposition Questions US Mediation on Kashmir, Demands Special Session of Parliament.

The drop came as real wages in March fell 2.1 percent from a year earlier for the third consecutive monthly decline, separate data showed, with income growth falling behind price hikes as a weak yen pushes up import costs and companies pass labor and other expenses on to consumers. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)