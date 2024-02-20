Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Yokohama [Japan], February 20 (ANI): Yokohama city hosted an innovation promotion event with the help of 140 businesses, organisations and educational institutions.

Yokohama city is well known for being a welcoming and alluring destination for tourists.

However, the city is developing into a more innovative metropolis as well as a popular tourist destination.

The main goals of the event were to address social issues, adapt to future social situations, and spread cutting-edge knowledge among youngsters and adults alike.

Algae are also the food base for almost all aquatic life. The JFE Engineering staff explains and navigates growing algae. It aims to share knowledge about how algae contributes to the environment.

Children, who took part, received kits for growing algae. The kids paid attention to the noise produced when an electric current passes through fruits.

Family members also shared first-hand experience with electricity science.

Takumi Watanabe, Official, Yokohama Future Organisation said "Future experience means a promotional experiment. In the Minatomirai area of Yokohama, research and development of companies is increasing, and startup companies are increasing. One of the big concepts is to hold events to show demonstration experiments for various people. And companies are getting new ideas to move forward with more innovative activity".

This seminar aimed to introduce successful innovation for future entrepreneurs.

In the seminar, government staff recommended challenging and unprecedented issues.

A successful Japanese lady in Singapore introduced the differences between Singapore and Japan.

A visitor from Australia said, "I am excited to see the reaction of my little daughter and let her have some fun".

Future cutting-edge technology was shown in various places in Minatomirai, Yokohama, and a large number of people, including children and the elderly, enjoyed it.

Takumi Watanabe, Official, Yokohama Future Organisation said, "I hope the Minatomirai area of Yokohama becomes a place for demonstration experiments by many companies and a place for visitors to experience the future. In normal scenes, mobility runs and robots move, so Minatomirai will be a town where you can feel the future.

A driverless EV car runs on the road as a demonstration experiment. It is 25 km/h, level 2, with 8 passengers.

Makoto Morita, Creative Director, Communication Planning Department, K&L, said "It was very impressive that this car has such a wide space inside. I felt safe because the car was automatically driven carefully".

Yokohama is now developing into a forward-thinking metropolis that embraces social issues and the aspirations of its citizens. (ANI)

