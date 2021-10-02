Colombo, Oct 2 (PTI) Three Japanese war vessels, including a multi-purpose destroyer, docked at the port here on Saturday, as part of a bilateral exercise, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defense said.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) warships -- KAGA (multi-purpose operation destroyer), MURASAME and FUYUZUKI (both destroyers) -- were accorded a traditional welcome with naval customs, according to a press statement.

The Navy said FUYUZUKI, a 151m-long ship with a crew of 220 people, had arrived in Colombo on a replenishment visit and will leave on Sunday.

The 248-m KAGA, manned by a crew of 210 people, and MURASAME, a 151-m-long ship with a crew of 200 naval personnel, arrived here from Australia and are scheduled to take part in a joint naval exercise 'JA- LAN EX' with the Sri Lanka Navy.

Both ships are scheduled to leave the island nation on Monday.

