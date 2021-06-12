Tokyo [Japan], June 12 (ANI): The upper house of the Japanese Parliament on Friday passed a resolution supporting the self-governed island's participation in the World Health Organisation's (WHO) annual assembly.

The House of Councillor on Friday unanimously passed the nonpartisan motion calling on all countries to allow Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly(WHA) from next year.

It has also asked the Japanese government to work with other countries to ensure that Taiwan is given the opportunity to attend the conference. China for years has blocked Taiwan's participation in the WHA's assembly, The Mainichi reported.

The move which will irate Beijing comes at a time when ties between Japan and China are strained.

Despite calls from several countries, Taiwan was not invited to this year's World Health Assembly (WHA).

It was the fifth straight year for the Taiwan government not to receive an invitation to attend the annual gathering due to mainland China's opposition.

The resolution passed in the Japanese Parliament called Taiwan's inability to attend last month's WHA in Geneva a "global loss" in terms of disease control as the island was unable to share its successes in containing COVID-19 after its outbreak.

Beijing has been blocking Taiwan's representation at WHO meetings after the self-ruled democracy elected Tsai Ing-wen as Taiwan's president in 2016 and again in 2020.

Delegates from Taiwan had attended the WHA as non-voting observers from 2009 to 2016, during a period of relatively warm ties between Beijing and Taipei.

Taiwan thanked the upper house of the Japanese parliament on Friday for passing a resolution.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou expressed her government's "highest welcome and most sincere appreciation" for the resolution of the House of Councilors, calling it "unprecedented."

Describing Taiwan and Japan as "important partners and precious friends," Ou said Taiwan will continue to work with Japan and other like-minded countries to deepen relations and create an environment where Taiwan can participate in international organisations. (ANI)

