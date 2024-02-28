Osaka [Japan], February 28 (ANI): The Japanese credit card company JCB has come up with Osaka town's level of satisfaction and hospitality. Foreign guests relocate to the town in order to enjoy a stay after landing.

Wataru Nakatani, JCB on hospitality has said, "In Osaka City, JCB card holders can get benefits at shopping centres, hotels and restaurant bars. Participants, with an intention to provide hospitality to foreign visitors, are expanding in the town."

Also Read | BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles: Middle Eastern, North African Nations Show Interest in India’s Supersonic Cruise Missiles.

Osaka is popular for sightseeing. At this hotel, card holder visitors can get a big discount.

Osaka is also known as the "City of Satisfactory Eating." That is what makes Osaka so unique. Visitors can enjoy a delicious meal and a substantial discount at this restaurant.

Also Read | Sunil Bharti Mittal Becomes First Indian Citizen to Receive Honorary Knighthood From King Charles III.

Japanese Cuisine TAWO, Ken Ikuta. said, "These are the raw tuna and mackerel of seasonal fish. This is seasonal soup. Japanese food is very popular among foreign tourists. There are four seasons in Japan, such as raw fish and seasonal vegetables, so each season provides its own delicious and very good food. One of the characteristics of Japanese cuisine is enjoying taste and watching. Having Japanese food customers can enjoy the aftertaste and dishes".

The long-standing Kintetsu Department Store is located in Abeno Harukasu.

It is anticipated to draw tourists from overseas because it has one of the biggest sales floor areas in the country.

Kintetsu Department Store, Morihiro Matsumoto said, "At this duty-free salon, customers show foreign-issued JCB cards and passports and get VIP gold cards. Using it, customers can get profit from clothes or cosmetic shopping or meals in the restaurant. Under the cooperation with JCB, we expect the first visitors will visit Abeno Harukasu Kintetsu Department Store".

As Japan moves towards becoming a "Tourism Kingdom", JCB is stepping up its hospitality for guests from other countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)