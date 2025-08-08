Tel Aviv [Israel], August 8 (ANI/TPS): Jerusalem and Tel Aviv were ranked third and fifth, respectively, on the list of "Most Favorite Cities in Africa and the Middle East for 2025," according to a survey of readers of the prestigious American magazine Travel + Leisure.

The prestigious ranking, held annually as part of the "World's Best Awards," is based on votes from hundreds of thousands of travelers from around the world, and examines cities according to criteria such as cultural sites, culinary experiences, hospitality experience, personal safety, and more. Jerusalem - one of the most complex, historic, and fascinating cities in the world - won an honorable third place, and Tel Aviv, one of the vibrant, open, and modern cities, was ranked fifth.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Call From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Leaders Vow To Strengthen Strategic Partnership Across Trade, Tech, Defence and Energy.

"This is significant international recognition: precisely in a challenging period when incoming tourism is affected by the security situation, we see how much the world yearns to return and visit Israel," said the Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism sees this ranking as an important milestone on the path to resuming tourism activity on a large scale. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Japan Population Decline Continues for 16 Consecutive Years; Native Numbers Fall 908,000 in 2024, Biggest Drop Since 1968.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)