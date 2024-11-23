Maryland [US], November 23 (ANI): A Jewish Indian-American, Nissin Rubin, expressed deep gratitude for India's historical harmony and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in fostering recognition of the country's ancient ties with the Jewish people.

Speaking at the launch of the Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM) in Maryland on Friday (local time), Rubin highlighted India's unique legacy of ensuring safety and acceptance for its Jewish minority over two millennia.

"I'm from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where we proudly say that our motherland, India, is the only country in the world with absolutely no history of anti-Semitism in its 2,000-year history. This is a fact that has been not-so-well-known in the West but is now gaining recognition, thanks to Prime Minister Modi mentioning it in his speeches. While the relationship with Israel is relatively new, spanning the last thirty years, the bonds with the Jewish people are ancient," said Rubin.

Rubin praised India for its enduring inclusivity, citing examples of interfaith cooperation. "What is not well-known is that in our 120-year-old Jewish girls' school in Calcutta, and the two Sassoon schools in Mumbai, the majority of students are Muslim. Even during periods of severe violence in the Middle East, not a single stone was thrown at these schools, which are located within Jewish synagogue compounds in Calcutta and Mumbai. Remarkably, these schools are in Muslim-majority neighbourhoods, showcasing the resilience and harmony of the Indian people," he said.

Rubin also emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts for global peace. "We are looking forward to a robust partnership between the United States, India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other partners to ensure a free, stable, prosperous, and secure Middle East."

The Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM), a newly established non-governmental organisation, was launched at the Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church in Maryland. The initiative aims to unify and promote the welfare of minority communities within the Indian American diaspora.

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured (in absentia) with the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment. The award, jointly presented by Washington Adventist University and AIAM, recognises his contributions to inclusive development and minority welfare. (ANI)

