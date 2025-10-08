Sindh [Pakistan] October 8 (ANI): A local journalist, Tufail Ahmed Rind, was brutally shot dead by armed assailants in Mirpur Mathelo on Wednesday morning while he was taking his children to school, as reported by ARY News.

According to ARY News, unidentified gunmen ambushed Rind's vehicle and opened fire, killing him instantly. Fortunately, his children, who were accompanying him, remained unharmed during the assault. Police shifted the journalist's body to Mirpur Mathelo Hospital for post-mortem examination. Soon after the incident, a large number of journalists from Ghotki gathered at the scene, strongly condemning the killing and demanding swift justice. They urged the provincial authorities to take serious action against those responsible and to ensure protection for media workers in high-risk regions. The slain journalist had allegedly been accused in a prior murder case; the authorities maintained that investigations are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

Also Read | California Designates Diwali As State Holiday After Pennsylvania and Connecticut; Indian Community in US Hails Decision.

This tragic event adds to a disturbing pattern of violence targeting journalists in northern Sindh. Two other reporters were murdered in Ghotki last year. In May, journalist Nasrullah Gadani was shot dead by unidentified attackers near Mirpur Mathelo, while Bachal Ghuniyo was killed in another armed assault in the Rawanti area of Ghotki. Both incidents remain unresolved. The Ghotki district, situated close to Sindh's katcha region, is known for rampant lawlessness, where dacoit gangs engage in killings, abductions, and organised crime. The persistent insecurity has turned the region into one of the most dangerous zones for journalists and civilians alike, as cited by ARY News.

The killing of Tufail Ahmed Rind highlights the worsening safety conditions for media professionals in Pakistan, particularly in rural Sindh. Repeated attacks on journalists highlight the urgent need for stronger protection mechanisms, accountability, and justice for those who risk their lives to inform the public, as reported by ARY News. (ANI)

Also Read | Ecuador President Daniel Noboa's Convoy Attacked in Canar Province, 5 Arrested for Alleged Assassination Attempt (Watch Videos).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)