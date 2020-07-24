New York, Jul 23 (AP) The judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend declined a request Thursday by a defence lawyer to ban public comments by the government or lawyers for women who claim abuse.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan said in a written order that she expects anyone involved in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell will exercise “great care” to comply with rules designed to ensure a fair trial, but she added that no further action was needed now to ensure compliance.

Also Read | Tripura Reports 206 New COVID 19 Cases in Past 24 Hours : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

Nathan said she “will not hesitate to take appropriate action” to protect a fair trial if circumstances change.

Maxwell attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca this week said comments made publicly by a prosecutor, an FBI official and lawyers for accusers were prejudicial toward the British socialite. He did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Also Read | Bill Gates Unhappy With US Handling of COVID-19 Crisis, Cites 'Politicisation' of Face Masks Among Reasons.

Maxwell, 58, is in a Brooklyn federal jail, awaiting a July 2021 trial in Manhattan federal court. She was arrested on July 2 at a Bradford, New Hampshire, estate she purchased for $1 million late last year.

Pagliuca told the judge that prejudicial comments included an FBI official's statement at a July 2 news conference that Maxwell was a villain who had “slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)