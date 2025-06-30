Morwell (Australia), Jun 30 (AP) A jury in Australia began deliberations Monday in the triple murder trial of Erin Patterson, accused of killing her estranged husband's relatives by deliberately serving them poisonous mushrooms for lunch.

Three of Patterson's four lunch guests — her parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson — died in the hospital after the 2023 meal at her home in Leongatha, at which she served individual beef Wellington pastries containing death cap mushrooms.

She is accused of attempting to murder the fourth, Heather's husband Ian Wilkinson, who was gravely ill but survived.

During the nine-week Supreme Court trial in the state of Victoria, Patterson gave evidence in her own defence. The 50-year-old mother of two faces life in prison if convicted. (AP)

