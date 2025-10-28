Kabul [Afghanistan], October 28 (ANI): Several residents of Kabul's District 4 have raised concerns over the sharp decline in groundwater levels, which they say has created serious challenges for their families and daily lives.

According to Tolo News, residents urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to take immediate action to address the worsening water crisis.

"We face many problems with water. We've been living here for twenty years, and every time, we're forced to dig a new well," said Shahpoor, a resident of District 4.

Another local resident, Abdul Rashid, appealed to the authorities for support, saying, "We ask the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to help us with water supply. Our water is going to Pakistan and Iran. There should be pipelines from the Panjshir and Salang rivers."

Tolo News reported that many residents have been struggling to meet their basic water needs, often waiting for hours to collect just a few barrels. "We bring four or five barrels and wait for hours just to get water. The situation has become very difficult," said Mehran, another resident.

Experts have warned that the water shortage poses not only local but also national economic, social, and environmental risks. "When water access decreases, the entire economy suffers. We've seen displacement and migration in several provinces. In Herat, people migrated from neighboring provinces and even moved abroad," said Najibullah Sadid, a water resources expert, as quoted by Tolo News.

The Ministry of Energy and Water has attributed the falling groundwater levels to climate change and unplanned urban development. "Climate change has not only affected Afghanistan but also countries across the region. Afghanistan is among the nations most severely hit by drought, and rainfall has decreased. In cities, unplanned development is a major cause of the decline in water resources," said Matiullah Abid, spokesperson for the ministry.

Tolo News reported that Afghanistan has been experiencing one of the most severe droughts in its history in recent years, with groundwater levels in major cities, particularly Kabul, dropping alarmingly. (ANI)

