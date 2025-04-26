New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 is scheduled to take place between June and August, marking the resumption of the revered pilgrimage after a three-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for participation are now open on the official website (kmy.gov.in), with selection to be carried out through a fair, computer-generated, random, and gender-balanced process.

This year, the Yatra will accommodate five batches of 50 pilgrims each travelling through Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass and 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each crossing through Sikkim's Nathu La Pass. Since 2015, the entire application and selection procedure has been fully computerised, eliminating the need for applicants to send letters or faxes.

Instead, the feedback options available on the portal can be utilised for inquiries, observations, and suggestions. The MEA has emphasised that the digital system ensures transparency and efficiency throughout the selection process.

The pilgrimage is set to officially resume on June 30, 2025, jointly organised by the Government of Uttarakhand and the Ministry of External Affairs. According to an official release, special efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have led to the reinstatement of the Yatra, making the route more accessible.

The statement noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Adi Kailash Yatra initiative has contributed significantly to easing the way for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. The journey will once again follow the traditional route through Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh district.

Extensive discussions regarding the safe conduct of the Yatra were held earlier this week during a meeting at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. As per the release, it was decided that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra-2025 will be operated by the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam. The journey will commence from Delhi, with pilgrims travelling via the Lipulekh Pass route.

The first group of pilgrims is expected to enter China via the Lipulekh Pass on July 10, 2025, while the final group is expected to return to India on August 22, 2025. Each team will depart from Delhi, halting overnight at Tanakpur and Dharchula, followed by two-night stays at Gunji and Nabhidang (Taklakot) before crossing into China.

After the sacred Kailash Darshan, the return journey will involve overnight stops at Bundi, Chaukori, and Almora, before concluding in Delhi. Each group's complete journey will span 22 days.

Health check-ups for all Yatris will be conducted initially in Delhi and subsequently in Gunji (Pithoragarh) with assistance from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The MEA has urged all applicants to carefully follow guidelines and updates provided on the official website to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience. (ANI)

