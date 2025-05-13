Manila [Philippines], May 13 (ANI/ WAM): A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early Tuesday morning, spewing an ash plume that rose approximately three kilometres into the sky.

"A moderately explosive eruption occurred at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano at 2:55 am today," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement, adding that it lasted five minutes.

Kanlaon Volcano, one of 24 active volcanoes in the Southeast Asian nation, has had several eruptions in the past century - the most recent of which happened in April. (ANI/ WAM)

