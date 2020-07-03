Kansas City (US), Jul 3 (AP) A shooting Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, left a suspect dead and a police officer in critical condition after being shot in the head, police said.

The unidentified officer, who has been with the department for about 2 1/2 years, was hospitalized for emergency surgery following the shooting that happened just before 5 p.m., Kansas City police said on Twitter.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Fake Tata Salt Manufacturing Unit in Prahladpur Bangar Area: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

Highway patrol officials said police were called to a McDonald's restaurant where the unidentified suspect was waving a gun, then fled on foot after police chased him.

The suspect turned and opened fire on the officers, striking one. A second officer fired back, highway patrol officials said.

Also Read | Zydus Cadila Gets Approval to Start Phase I and Phase II Clinical Trial of its COVID-19 Vaccine: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

At around 9:45 p.m., the officer was out of surgery and was stable, but his injuries were “still very serious,” Kansas City police said in a statement.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said police believe there was only one suspect. No further information was immediately available.

“We talk about the violence in this town,” Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said. “We can see where this is headed.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted his support for the police following the shooting.

“The women and men of our department are dedicated to this city,” Lucas said.

“Always have been. Always will be. We owe them our prayers tonight and our thanks and our resolve—all of us—to call out those who are terrorizing so many in our community.” The shooting is the second that injured a Kansas City officer Thursday.

Three people including a police officer were shot earlier Thursday after a reported robbery at a bus stop. (AP) AMS AMS 07031104 NNNNity against people of color.

Wallace's T-shirt carried Floyd's pleading words when an officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pinned a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was handcuffed. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired and charged in the incident, which followed the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Protesters have cited all three African American victims in their demands for social justice.

After Phelps spoke to the NASCAR drivers, they observed a 30-second moment of silence. Then, as the cars refired their engines and slowly pulled away for the green flag, the Fox broadcast cut to a video made by a number of Cup drivers, including Wallace and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, as well as retired star Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Several drivers also posted the video on their Twitter accounts, vowing to “listen and learn" from the protests that have rocked the nation. The vowed to “no longer be silent” and pledged to “work together to make real change.”

With its roots in the South and one-time embrace of Confederate symbols, NASCAR has a checkered racial history. The organization has launched diversity programs but still struggles to shake its reputation as a largely white sport.

During a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired after casually uttering a racial slur while competing in a video racing game.

“We need step up more than we ever have before,” said former Cup star Jeff Gordon, now a Fox broadcaster. "We are listening, we are learning and we are ready to change." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)