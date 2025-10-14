Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met with Edgar Pang, Consul-General of Singapore, during his visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in urban development, innovation and investment between Karnataka and Singapore.

Sharing details of the meeting, Shivakumar wrote on X, "Had a warm interaction with Edgar Pang, Consul-General of Singapore, during his visit to Bengaluru today. We discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in urban development, innovation and investment."

He added, "Karnataka and Singapore share a forward-looking vision that can pave the way for stronger partnerships for growth and progress."

This engagement follows recent high-level diplomatic developments. From September 2 to 4, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marked a high point in the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

On September 4, the two Prime Ministers held wide-ranging discussions in New Delhi, witnessed the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

Building on recent high-level engagements, including Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Singapore in September 2024, and the State Visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to India in January 2025, both countries agreed to implement a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) roadmap, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

This roadmap outlines future cooperation in eight key areas: economic cooperation, skills development, digitalisation, sustainability, connectivity, healthcare, cultural exchange, and defence. (ANI)

