New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): General R Kibochi, Chief of Defence Forces of Kenya is set to visit India from November 2 to November 6 on the invitation by the Union Defence Ministry, the Indian Army spokesperson said on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer, Indian Army said, "India is the first country that he is visiting outside of Africa, after assuming command earlier this year."

The spokesperson added, "He is scheduled to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Ministry of External Affairs officials." (ANI)

