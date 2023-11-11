Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the Abu Dhabi international Boad Show (ADIBS), which is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Sheikh Khaled toured the pavilions of participating entities showcasing the latest technology related to marine vessels and maritime products, including fishing and water sports equipment.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi praised the efforts of those organising the event, which has witnessed an annual increase in the number of participating countries, local and international exhibitors, and visitors.

He also highlighted Abu Dhabi's capabilities as a hub for hosting international sporting and cultural events, which further enhance the emirate's position as a leading destination for leisure and business tourism in the region.

ADIBS provides a platform for local and international maritime companies to strengthen their presence in the region's markets and serves as an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products to a wide range of marine enthusiasts.

This year's exhibition, taking place from November 9 to 12, has seen significant local and international participation, hosting more than 700 local companies and brands from more than 15 countries. The event is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group.(ANI/WAM)

