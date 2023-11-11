Islamabad, November 11: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on a richer scale hit Pakistan on Saturday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the National Center for Seismology the tremors were felt around 6:06 p.m. and struck at a depth of 10km. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country.

Taking to X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 18:06:42 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 69.73, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Pakistan" Further details awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)