London [UK], January 29 (ANI): Britain's King Charles III has been discharged from a hospital in London after he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate, CNN reported.

Buckingham Palace said that the British monarch had left the hospital and that his upcoming public engagements had been rescheduled "to allow for a period of private recuperation."

Also Read | Maldives: Opposition Party Set To Move Impeachment Motion Against President Mohamed Muizzu Day After Parliament Clashes.

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles "would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days," according to CNN report.

The British monarch spent three nights at a private hospital London Clinic near Regent's Park - after being admitted on Friday. He was said to be "doing well" following the procedure. Queen Camilla, who has been visiting her husband King Charles III every day, was by his side as he left hospital on Monday.

Also Read | US Shocker: Police Take Action After Viral Video Shows Indian Student Vivek Saini, Brutally Killed by Hammer Inside Store in Georgia's Lithonia (Watch Video).

Previously, Queen Camilla during her recent engagements said her husband was "fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work," according to CNN report.

British monarch's discharge from the hospital comes hours after Kensington Palace announced that Princess of Wales Catherine had left the same hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery. She returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery.

Two weeks back, Princess of Wales went to London Clinic for abdominal operation. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said Catherine is "making good progress," CNN reported.

According to Kensington Palace spokesperson, Catherine and her husband, Prince William, were grateful to the staff at the hospital "for the care they have provided." The spokesperson added, "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)