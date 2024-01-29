Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Georgia [US], January 29 (ANI): An Indian student was brutally killed with repeated blows from hammer by a homeless man, inside a store in Lithonia in Georgia, US.

A video of the incident that has gone viral on the social media but the date of the incident can't be confirmed.

Several reports have stated that the student was named Vivek Saini.

The man seen attacking Saini, is reportedly a homeless person.

A person familiar with the case, told ANI, that police authorities acted firmly on the visual evidence of the case and arrests were made promptly.

The mortal remains of the victim, being an Indian citizen, were sent back to Vivek's family in India on the January 24, the person added.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

