Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday warned that the Knesset's recent move toward annexing the West Bank could threaten President Donald Trump's plan to end the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

"They passed a vote in the Knesset, but the president has made clear that's not something we'd be supportive of right now," Rubio told reporters before departing for Israel, according to The Times of Israel. "We think there's potential for [it to be even] threatening to the peace deal."

Also Read | ‘PM Narendra Modi to Attend ASEAN Summit 2025 Virtually’, Says Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He added, "They're a democracy, people are going to have their votes, people are going to take these positions, but at this time we think... it might be counterproductive." Rubio's remarks highlight US concerns that any unilateral moves by the Knesset could complicate ongoing efforts to maintain the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

Rubio is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Wednesday, remaining there until Saturday before travelling to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

Also Read | US Strikes Alleged Drug Vessel in Pacific Side of South America, Killing 2 People; 8th Strike Since September 2.

The State Department said his visit is intended "to support the successful implementation of President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza, which has garnered unprecedented international support."

"During his visit, the secretary will reaffirm America's unwavering commitment to Israel's security and engage with partners to build on the historic momentum towards durable peace and integration in the Middle East," the statement added, according to The Times of Israel.

Rubio's trip is part of broader US efforts to ensure stability in the region following the ceasefire.

The visit comes after US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel on Tuesday, and following earlier visits by Trump's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Vance said the purpose of these visits is to monitor the ceasefire and oversee the hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, underscoring the US administration's ongoing engagement in the region.

Witkoff and Kushner, who arrived on Monday, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with reports indicating that their discussions focused on moving into the second phase of Trump's Gaza plan.

They also met with the heads of Military Intelligence and the IDF Planning Directorate, highlighting coordination with Israel's security apparatus. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)