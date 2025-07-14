  • CryptoCrypto
    World News | Kosovo Fighter's Sentence Cut to 13 Years Despite Court Upholding Convictions for Murder, Torture

    Appeals judges at a European Union-backed court upheld murder, torture and arbitrary detention convictions against a former Kosovo war liberation fighter Monday.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 14, 2025 06:42 PM IST
    World News | Kosovo Fighter's Sentence Cut to 13 Years Despite Court Upholding Convictions for Murder, Torture
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    The Hague (Netherlands), Jul 14 (AP) Appeals judges at a European Union-backed court upheld murder, torture and arbitrary detention convictions against a former Kosovo war liberation fighter Monday.

    But they cut his prison term from 18 years to 13 years, saying judges imposed too harsh a sentence at his trial.

    Pjeter Shala was convicted a year ago for his role in the abuse of detainees being held by the Kosovo Liberation Army, or KLA, at a makeshift jail in a metal factory in Kuk's northern Albania, during Kosovo's 1999 war for independence from Serbia.

    The 62-year-old Shala watched Monday's hearing at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers by videoconference, and shook his head after Judge Kai Ambos of Germany rejected large parts of his appeal and handed down the new sentence.

    The appeals panel, however, ruled that trial judges wrongly found him guilty of five cases of torture and two of arbitrary detention, saying there was insufficient evidence. But they upheld his convictions on the same counts for other detainees and for his role in the murder of one detainee, who was shot and then denied medical treatment.

    In reducing his sentence, the three-judge appeals panel ruled that trial judges didn't give sufficient we

    Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Returning to Earth: Axiom-4 Astronauts Board SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft, Begin Journey Back Home After Historic ISS Mission.

    Also Read | Was Brigitte Macron Born a Man? Paris Court Overturns Conviction of 2 Women Who Spread False Claims About Emmanuel Macron's Wife's Gender, France's First Lady Challenges Verdict.

    Kosovo's 1998-1999 fight to break away from Serbia was led by the KLA, whose main leaders, including former President Hashim Thaci, are now being tried in The Hague.

    More than 13,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died during the war, before a NATO bombing campaign forced Serbia to pull its troops out of the country and to cede control to the United Nations and NATO. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, which was recognized by the United States and most of the West, but not by Serbia or its allies Russia and China. (AP)

    (The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

