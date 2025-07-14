World News | Kosovo Fighter's Sentence Cut to 13 Years Despite Court Upholding Convictions for Murder, Torture

The Hague (Netherlands), Jul 14 (AP) Appeals judges at a European Union-backed court upheld murder, torture and arbitrary detention convictions against a former Kosovo war liberation fighter Monday.
But they cut his prison term from 18 years to 13 years, saying judges imposed too harsh a sentence at his trial.
Pjeter Shala was convicted a year ago for his role in the abuse of detainees being held by the Kosovo Liberation Army, or KLA, at a makeshift jail in a metal factory in Kuk's northern Albania, during Kosovo's 1999 war for independence from Serbia.
The 62-year-old Shala watched Monday's hearing at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers by videoconference, and shook his head after Judge Kai Ambos of Germany rejected large parts of his appeal and handed down the new sentence.
The appeals panel, however, ruled that trial judges wrongly found him guilty of five cases of torture and two of arbitrary detention, saying there was insufficient evidence. But they upheld his convictions on the same counts for other detainees and for his role in the murder of one detainee, who was shot and then denied medical treatment.
In reducing his sentence, the three-judge appeals panel ruled that trial judges didn't give sufficient we