London [UK], May 19 (ANI): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday held a meeting with Global R&D Head GSK Consumer Health, Franck Riot and discussed the expansion plans of GlaxoSmithKline, a healthcare company, for the state.

GlaxoSmithKline engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products.

The facility seeks to continue to grow out of Hyderabad as they separate from GSK to be an independent organisation known as Haleon.

"Minister @KTRTRS met with Mr. Franck Riot, Global R&D Head GSK Consumer Health today & discussed the growth witnessed by the safety and regulatory set up of the company in Telangana, their plans for the state as they become Haleon in mid-2022" tweeted Minister for IT, Industries.

During the meeting, the Minister noted that the company has invested more than Rs 710 crores in Hyderabad and created total employment of around 125 people.

Welcoming the company's investment in Telangana, KTR assured them of all support to accelerate the presence of the company in the state.

"I'm delighted to note the remarkable growth of GlaxoSmithKline in Hyderabad. I'm sure that the regulatory and safety operations of GSK in Hyderabad will continue to play a pivotal role in attaining the vision of the GSK group. The government of Telangana will work hand-in-hand with the company and extend all the support required to further accelerate the presence of GSK in Hyderabad," he said.

Franck Riot also noted that the facility will also look for opportunities to expand its presence in the Hyderabad centre as necessary to support its future aspirations. (ANI)

